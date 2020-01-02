Lisa C. Merkel, who has served as mayor of the Town of Herndon since 2012, announced this week she will not seek re-election this year.
Merkel moved to Herndon in 2002 and has been a resident of Northern Virginia since 1996. Prior to her term as mayor, she served as vice mayor from 2010-2012.
Merkel's term will continue through the end of the year; a new mayor will be chosen in the November election.
In addition to her duties as mayor, Merkel served on the Inter-Jurisdictional Committee with Loudoun and Fairfax counties and as the second alternate representative for the Northern Virginia Regional Commission. She is also a member of the Novaregion Foundation.
She has served on the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority’s Planning Commission Advisory Committee and has worked closely with Fairfax County in planning for pedestrian and bicycle access to the Herndon Metro Station, serving on the Herndon Metro Station Access Management Study Group (HMSAMS).
Merkel worked for Fairfax County Public Schools as a classroom teacher, reading specialist and staff developer from 1996 until 2004. Her classroom strategies have been featured in two professional books, "Shared Reading for Today's Classroom" and "Catching Readers Before They Fall.”
Merkel holds a bachelor’s degree in Education from Auburn University and a master’s degree in Curriculum and Instruction from Virginia Tech. She and her husband, Dave, are raising their family in a circa 1895 farmhouse in Herndon’s historic downtown.
