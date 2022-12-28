The new year brings slightly higher costs for drivers using the Dulles Toll Road.
Effective Jan. 1, the toll rate for passenger vehicles at the Main Toll Plaza on the Dulles Toll Road will increase to $4 at the main toll plaza (up 75 cents) and $2 at ramp plazas (up 50 cents).
Rates for larger vehicles, including trucks, also will increase, topping out at $11.75 (main plaza) and $5.50 (ramp plazas) for vehicles with six or more axles.
The increase was approved by the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority board of directors following a public-comment period in 2022. They are the first increases since January 2019.
Under an agreement with the Virginia state government, the Airports Authority assumed responsibility for the operation and maintenance of the Dulles Toll Road for a 50-year period beginning in 2008. Toll revenue is utilized to fund Toll Road operating and maintenance costs plus a portion of construction costs for Metrorail’s Silver Line, which began service to Washington Dulles International Airport on Nov. 15.
For information on the Dulles Toll Road and rate-setting process, see the Website at www.dullestollroad.com.
[https://sungazette.news provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.