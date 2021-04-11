[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Historian Karen Washburn will present “Collateral Damage,” a program on the experience of those living in the area of Georgetown Pike during the Civil War, during the Tuesday, April 20 meeting of the Great Falls Senior Center.
“We are delighted to welcome Karen, as we always have requests for more history of our home area,” the group said.
The event will be held via Zoom beginning at 11 a.m. For a link to the meeting, contact Mary Jo Fox at mjwfx1491@gmail.com by April 15.
