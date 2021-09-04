[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
A local historian will present a “virtual” program titled “The Story of the Historic Hunter Mill Road” on Sept. 27 at 7 p.m.
Jim Lewis, a tour guide, expert on local history and chairman of the Hunter Mill Defense League’s history committee, will give a PowerPoint presentation on the historic Hunter Mill Road corridor that runs between Oakton and Reston.
The story of this historic corridor is a treasure trove of local history dating back to the Civil War. Lewis will discuss famed military figures and other colorful residents who lived in the area and will bring to life this time in history.
This presentation is sponsored by Oakton Library and registration is required to receive a Zoom invitation, which will be sent out prior to the event. To register, visit librarycalendar.fairfaxcounty.gov/event/8098598.
