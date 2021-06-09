Historic Bowman House to get new roof

[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Vienna Town Council members on June 7 voted 7-0 to approve an up-to-$76,405 contract with Vertex Roofing Contractors to replace the roof, gutter and downspouts of the historic Bowman House.
The building, located at 211 Center St., S., was built in 1890 and originally served as a school. The structure has one at-grade story, plus a basement and attic.
Town officials waited to replace the roof until design work for the new Vienna Police Headquarter, now being constructed next door, was complete. The Bowman House’s new roof will complement the police station’s and use materials and color.
Town officials put out a request for bids and received only one bite. This was not sufficient reason not to move ahead with the contract, said Town Attorney Steven Briglia. The town could have rebid the contract if the price came in far above expectations, he said.
Vertex also will perform repair work in addition to the roofing, Briglia said.
“This is a specialized roof,” he said. “I don’t think it’s a quick job.”
