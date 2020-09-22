Historic McLean home added to Va. Landmarks Register

Bois Doré, a nearly 70-year-old home in McLean, is among 15 properties statewide that the Virginia Department of Historic Resources (VDHR) recently added to the Virginia Landmarks Register.
Completed in 1951, Bois Doré (French for “golden wood”) is located at 8008 Georgetown Pike and was commissioned by Washington socialite Karen Gram Scott.
The H-shaped, French-Villa-style house was designed by prominent architectural historian and preservationist Thomas Tileston Waterman and William Max Haussmann. Waterman died in 1951, shortly after working on Bois Doré. Haussmann, who died in 1988, would serve from 1952 to 1963 as chief architect of the National Park Service’s Capital Region.
The house still retains its original exterior finishes, interior flooring, woodwork, fireplaces and plaster walls, according to the landmarks register’s nomination, which was done by historian Julia Claypool and Edna Johnston, a principal at History Matters LLC.
“The property has high integrity of feeling and association as a significant example of mid-20th-century residential design in a revival style by two noted experts in the field,” the nomination noted.
Karen Gram Scott in October 1952 sold the property to Chalmers and Barbara Wood, and in 1967 the then-divorced Mr. Chalmers conveyed the property to Bryan Munroe and Charlotte Fredette Eagle. Before moving into the home, the Eagles removed a pantry wall to enlarge the kitchen, built a wine cellar in the basement and supplemented the radiator heating system with an air-conditioning chiller.
Ms. Eagle converted the garage into a guest house by finishing the first floor and paneling it with pecan wood and replacing a stairway to the second floor with a foyer and circular stairs on the south end. The couple also built a six-car garage across from the guest house and, housing antique vehicles in it for a time before converting it to living space.
Ms. Eagle also designed formal and informal garden areas located south and west of the house and added other garden features, including a 19th-century cast-iron gazebo, storage shed, tea house, pergola, pavilion and covered garden bench, according to the nomination.
The house and related buildings covered under the landmarks-register nomination are located on about 7.8 acres, but the site is surrounded by about 63 acres of woodland.
The Sun Gazette visited the property in late November 2006 when the family signed conservation easements with the Northern Virginia Conservation Trust to protect the property from development in perpetuity.
Ms. Eagle, who fell in love with the property while on a field trip as a student at Mount Vernon Seminary, told the newspaper her family members had worked with local activists to prevent housing developments near the Potomac River.
“I think anybody who comes to McLean and immediately saws down the enormous oaks and puts up one of those enormous houses – if he put his brains in a jaybird, it would fly backward,” she said at the time. “I can’t understand the pride of people who would want such a thing.”
Other sites VDHR recently added to the landmarks registry were located in listings are in the counties of Albemarle, Arlington, Campbell, Craig (two locations), Essex, Fairfax, Halifax, Mecklenburg, Middlesex, Southampton and Washington counties and the cites of Alexandria, Charlottesville and Danville. VDHA officials also expanded previously-listed Port Royal Historic District in Caroline County and the Southwest Historic District in the city of Roanoke.
VDHR will forward the newly listed sites’ documentation to the National Park Service for nomination to the National Register of Historic Places. Being listed on the state and national registers is honorary and imposes no restrictions on what owners may do with the properties.
“The designation is foremost an invitation to learn about and experience authentic and significant places in Virginia’s history,” VDHR officials said.
Property owners may seek historic-rehabilitation tax credits for improvements made at the sites, but such projects must comply with U.S. Secretary of the Interior’s rehabilitation standards.
