A dedication ceremony to mark an historic marker honoring the McLean Volunteer Department was held Aug. 21 at the Old Firehouse Center, 1440 Chain Bridge Road.
The event was sponsored by the McLean Historical Society, Fairfax County History Commission, McLean Volunteer Fire Department and McLean Community Center. The marker has been in place for some time, but the dedication was delayed due to pandemic conditions.
Today used for youth programs of the McLean Community Center, what is now known as the Old Firehouse began life in 1925 to house the volunteer department, which in 1923 became the first to be incorporated in Fairfax County.
“Back then, it served as the community center of its day, and we want to preserve its rich history,” said local civic leader and historian Carole Herrick.
Herrick was joined by Fairfax County History Commission chair Cheryl Repetti in speaking at the event. Boy Scout Troop 128 opened the ceremonies, and members of the volunteer fire department were on hand to discuss various displays.
A reception followed the ceremony.
