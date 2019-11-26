The Woman’s Club of McLean will host its 53rd annual Holiday Homes Tour on Thursday, Dec. 5 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Featured houses will be two in Ballantrae Farm and two in Langley Forest. A simultaneous mini-marketplace will be held at Trinity United Methodist Church in McLean, offering lunch, tour tickets, Ginny’s Gems jewelry, baked goods, holiday decorations and transportation to homes in the Ballantrae area.
All profits will go to SHARE Inc., Second Story, veterans transitional housing, the Falls Church-McLean Children’s Center, and other local charities and nonprofits.
Tickets are $30 in advance, $35 the day of the tour, and are for sale at Mesmeralda’s of McLean, Karin’s Florist of Vienna, Great Dogs of Great Falls, Trinity Church and the club’s Website, www.mcleanwomansclub.org.
