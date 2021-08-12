[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Home-buyer interest in higher-end communities of Fairfax County is waning this summer, in part due to increasing affordability issues, in part to a lack of available inventory as some prospective sellers wait for fall to test the market.
Among ZIP codes in the Sun Gazette coverage area in Fairfax County, only one – 22181, which includes areas outside the town of Vienna – was in the “High” category in the monthly T3 Home Demand Index, created by the Mid-Atlantic multiple-listing service Bright MLS, which uses a variety of data points to settle on a monthly score for the Washington region’s overall homes market.
New monthly data were reported Aug. 11.
The factors used to compile the scores are activities that occur before the sales process transpires, so unlike monthly sales reports, the figures can be used as a forward-looking indicator. The baseline of 100 was in March after analysts looked at a year’s worth of data; there is no upper limit to how high a number can be reached.
22181 scored 137 on the monthly rating, followed in the Sun Gazette coverage area by 22182 of Vienna (126) and 22124 of Oakton (119), each in the “Moderate” category.
The ZIPs of 22180 (Vienna) at 108 and 22102 (McLean) at 97 were “Steady” while 22207 (Dunn Loring) at 85 was “Slow.”
Two ZIPs – McLean’s 22101 and 22066 of Great Falls – were in the “Limited” category based on relatively few listings. That’s normal for Great Falls, though not so much for McLean.
Across the D.C. region, the overall T3 figure for July was 123, down from 148 a month before and from 141 a year ago. It also marked the first time in 12 months that the index was below the same month a year before (February 2020 and 2021 essentially tied).
Reasons for the decline? As mentioned above, some prospective buyers are being priced out of certain communities as home-appreciation rates keep on truckin’, while some sellers may be holding onto their homes for myriad of reasons, including having completed renovation projects during the pandemic era.
And some future sellers simply may be on vacation – denied to many Americans in the summer of 2020 – and are planning to put their homes on the market later in the year.
Of all local jurisdictions, Arlington has the highest rating, at 205. Also in the “High” grouping were Falls Church (194), Alexandria (187), Fairfax County (147) and Loudoun County (137).
In the “Moderate” category were Prince George’s County (117) and Montgomery County (110) in Maryland.
Rounding out the pack in the “Steady” category were the District of Columbia (99) and, newly added to the metro area, Frederick County, Md. (93).
Ratings for all types of housing were down compared to a month before, with the largest decline in the high-end single-family market, representing properties of $950,000 or more.
While down (dropping from 254 to 183), that segment of the regional market still ranks higher than any other sector of the single-family, townhouse and condominium markets.
For full data, see the Website at www.homedemandindex.com.
