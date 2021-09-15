[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Home-buyer interest in Fairfax County real estate appears to be holding steady, according to new data.
The Home Demand Index, created by the Mid-Atlantic multiple-listing service Bright MLS, uses a variety of data points to settle on a monthly score for the Washington region’s overall homes market, all the way down to the ZIP-code level.
The latest update, released Sept. 13, delivered a regional score of 122, effectively unchanged from 123 a month before but down from 139 a year ago. In Fairfax County, the score of 147 was unchanged from a month before.
Market conditions across Northern Virginia, for the month were the healthiest in the overall D.C. region, with Falls Church leading the pack at 208, Arlington coming in at 191, Alexandria scoring 178 and Loudoun County 134 in the survey. Lower were the two Maryland inner-suburb jurisdictions (Prince George’s County at 122 and Montgomery County at 110) followed by Frederick County, Md. (92) and the District of Columbia (also 92).
Across the region, market strength was solid with two market-segment exceptions: lower-priced single-family homes and townhouses (due largely to lack of supply) and upper-end condominiums, particularly those in the District of Columbia and Arlington.
Among ZIP codes in the Sun Gazette coverage area in Fairfax County, only one – 22181, which includes areas outside the town of Vienna – was in the “High” category in the monthly index, the same as had been the case a month before. Its new rating of 141 rose from 137.
Two additional ZIPS were in the “Moderate” category: 22180 (Vienna) at 121 and 22124 (Oakton) at 110. Others scored in the “Steady” or “Slow” categories: 22182 (Vienna) at 102; 22102 (McLean) at 101; and 22027 (Dunn Loring) at 93.
The ZIPs 22101 (McLean) and 22206 (Great Falls) were each in the “Limited” category because of the relatively small number of housing transactions in the pipeline.
For full data, see the Website at www.homedemandindex.com.
