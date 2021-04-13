[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
With one exception, home-sellers across the major jurisdictions of the Washington region in the first quarter of 2021 received more, on a per-square-foot basis, than those selling their homes during the same period in 2020.
Eight of nine jurisdictions in a Sun Gazette ranking had higher year-over-year per-square-foot prices, according to figures compiled by RealEstate Business Intelligence, based on data from MarketStats by ShowingTime.
Leading the pack was the District of Columbia, where the average per-square-foot cost of $536 during the first quarter was up 8.7 percent from $493 a year before.
Arlington followed suit, up 2 percent from $452 in 2020 to $461 in 2021, with four additional Northern Virginia jurisdictions taking the next positions:
• The average per-square-foot sales cost in Alexandria was $399, up 5 percent from $380.
• The average per-square-foot cost in Falls Church was $391, down 8.6 percent from $428 and the lone jurisdiction among those charted to post a drop.
• The average per-square-foot cost in Fairfax County was $312, up up 7.6 percent from $290.
Montgomery County in Maryland posted a per-square-foot cost of $269, up 9.8 percent from $245, while Loudoun County stood at $232, up 10.5 percent from $210. Rounding out the list were two royally-named jurisdictions: Prince George’s County ($214, up 15.1 percent from $186) and Prince William County ($195, up 13.4 percent from $172).
Across the Mid-Atlantic region as a whole – a geographic swath than spans about 70 localities in multiple states – the average per-square-foot sales cost of $206 for the first quarter was up 14.4 percent from $180 last year.
