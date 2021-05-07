[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Authorities have charged a 25-year-old Gainesville man for allegedly sexually assaulting a patient at Fair Oaks Hospital, Fairfax County police said.
Detectives from the department’s Major Crimes Bureau were notified Apr. 18 by hospital staff after a patient disclosed he had received a physical examination from the man who had provided him with his gown.
At the time, the victim believed the man was authorized to perform the physical examination. The victim told a physician assistant of the examination and staff immediately contacted police.
According to police, the suspect, Yoshimi Koga Contreras, told the victim to undress and then performed an examination of the victim’s body, including his genitals. Koga Contreras has no authorization or license to practice or provide medical treatment, police said.
Authorities on May 4 charged Koga Contreras with aggravated sexual battery and on May 6 arrested him in the town of Vienna. He is being held without bond at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center.
Specialists from the Major Crimes Bureau’s Victim Services Division have been assigned to ensure that the victim is receiving appropriate resources and assistance.
Koga Contreras has worked for Inova Fair Oaks Hospital since 2016. Detectives are asking anyone who may have information about this case or believe Koga Contreras had inappropriate contact with them to call the Major Crimes Bureau at (703) 246-7800, option 3. Tips also may be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477) and by texting “FCCS” plus the tip to 847411.
Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards of $100 to $1,000 if their information leads to an arrest.
