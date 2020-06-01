The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department and Arlington County Fire Department on May 27 at 8:34 p.m. dispatched units to a reported house fire in the 7100 block of Shreve Road in the Idylwood area of Fairfax County.
Arriving fire crews found smoke showing from the roof of the two-story, single-family home. Firefighters located a fire on the first floor and quickly extinguished it. There were no reported civilian or firefighter injuries.
Four occupants were home at the time of the fire. The occupants smelled smoke and upon investigation saw fire in the laundry/storage room. All occupants safely evacuated and call 911. There were working smoke alarms in the home.
Fire Investigators determined that the fire started in the first-floor laundry/storage room. The cause of the fire, which caused about $37,500 worth of damage, remains under investigation.
Four occupants were displaced because of the fire and they accepted assistance offered by the Red Cross.
