[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Old Firehouse Center in McLean will be transformed into the “House of Horror” on Saturday, Oct. 30 from 5 to 10 p.m., promising the “spookiest, scariest walk-through experience in McLean.”
From 5 to 7 p.m., those who prefer a little less heart-stopping excitement can walk through the lighted path and view the actors and actresses with no jumps, scares or fears involved. From 7:30 to 10 p.m., “the effects are on, the lights are off and the actors and actresses are out of sight and ready to surprise,” organizers noted.
The cost is $5 per person, and registration is recommended. For information, see the McLean Community Center’s Website at www.mcleancenter.org.
From 6 to 9 p.m. on Oct. 30, the Old Firehouse Center will host its annual “Trunk or Treat” for all ages, offering music, fun and themed vehicles dispensing Halloween candy. There is no cost, and registration is not required.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.