The southbound Interstate 95 ramp to Lorton Road (Exit 163) will be closed (weather permitting) from 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30 to 5 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31 for paving, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.
Traffic will be detoured via southbound I-95, southbound Route 1 (Exit 161), U-Turn at Furnace Road, northbound Route 1 and northbound I-95 back to Lorton Road.
