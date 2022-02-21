It was delayed two years by the pandemic, but Iberia Airlines has confirmed plans to start service between Washington Dulles International Airport and Spain’s capital city of Madrid at the start of the summer travel season.
It will be the first non-U.S. carrier to begin serving Dulles since the start of COVID. Dulles will become the ninth U.S. gateway for the Spanish carrier.
“Iberia is an iconic international brand that will serve to further diversify Dulles’s legacy of offering unparalleled connectivity from the National Capital Region to Europe and beyond,” said Carl Schultz, acting vice president of airline-business development for the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority.
Flights between the two capitals had been slated to begin in 2020, but were put off indefinitely. Service is now slated to begin on June 1 with four round-trips per week on Airbus A330 aircraft.
Iberia Flight 6131 will depart Madrid Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays at 12:10 p.m., arriving at Dulles at 3:15 p.m. The return Flight 6132 will leave Dulles at 4:45 p.m., arriving in Spain at 6:30 a.m. the following morning.
(All times are local at the destination.)
Iberia will become one of 31 carriers offering more than 70 daily flights to international destinations this summer.
