[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The inaugural “Tour de Hunter Mill” bicycle event will be held on Saturday, May 15, beginning at the Reston Community Center and roaming through Fairfax County’s Hunter Mill magisterial district.
The “long route” goes from Reston to Vienna and loops back via the roads and trails (or via a Metro option from the Spring Hill station). The “family route” stays within Reston and mostly on paved Reston Association paths. Ride marshals and Fairfax County police will be on hand to assist where needed.
The cost is $25 for those 16 and older, which includes a $5 donation to the Fairfax Alliance for Better Bicycling; those under 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Public-health considerations will be taken into account, and the event will run rain or shine.
For information, see the Website at www.fairfaxcounty.gov/huntermill/2021-tour-de-hunter-mill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.