[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
A man who was attempting to enter Pizza Boli’s, 262 Cedar Lane, S.E., Suite A1, on April 9 at 6:45 p.m. allegedly pushed an employee, Vienna police said.
The man reportedly was agitated because his friend and the employee had been involved in a car accident.
Police located the 19-year-old Vienna man and issued a summons charging him with assault. Police also advised the employee of the procedure to obtain protective orders against the two men.
