Whether the positive trajectory will continue remains very much an open question, but the jobs picture in Fairfax County continues to show incremental improvement in new data.
With 595,494 county residents employed in the civilian workforce and 21,139 looking for jobs, August’s jobless rate of 3.4 percent was down from 3.7 percent in July and well below the rate of 6.7 percent recorded a year before, according to figures reported Sept. 29 by the Virginia Employment Commission.
(The lower jobless rate is the good news. The not-so-good news is that there were fewer Fairfax residents with jobs in the civilian workforce in August than in July, when more than 600,000 were counted as having jobs. Because the number looking for work also was down, the jobless rate recorded a decline.)
With government subsidies being phased out and the prospect of more spikes in infections and a return to economic shutdowns as colder weather approaches, whether the modest but steady improvements can be maintained remains an open question.
Fairfax’s lower unemployment rate was mirrored across the region, where rates from July to August fell from 2.9 percent to 2.7 percent in Falls Church; from 3.4 percent to 3 percent in Arlington; from 3.2 percent to 3 percent in Loudoun County; from 4.2 percent to 3.8 percent in Alexandria; and from 4.1 percent to 3.8 percent in Prince William County.
Across Northern Virginia as a whole, the jobless rate of 3.4 percent was down from 3.7 percent a month before and well below the rate of 6.5 percent in August 2020. The most recent figures represented 1,563,327 in the civilian workforce and 55,466 looking for jobs.
Statewide, the non-seasonally-adjusted jobless rate of 3.8 percent was down from 4.1 percent a month before, remaining well below the national rate of 5.3 percent.
Among Virginia’s 133 cities and counties, the lowest jobless rates for August were turned in by Highland and Madison counties (2.4 percent each), King George County (2.6 percent), and Frederick County and the cities of Poquoson and Falls Church (2.7 percent each). The highest rates were found in Petersburg (9.6 percent) and the cities of Martinsville, Hopewell and Emporia (7.2 percent each).
A total of 113 of the 133 jurisdictions recorded jobless rates of less than 5 percent.
