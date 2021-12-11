[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
A hike in the price of steel and a contractor’s pricing-structure adjustment have set the town of Vienna back an additional $20,000 for the purchase of a leaf-vacuuming machine.
Vienna Town Council members unanimously approved a contract Dec. 6 with Alamo Group to purchase the machine for $56,001. The contractor recently bought out the original vendor, Old Dominion Brush Co., and “renegotiations happened” regarding price, said Vienna Public Works Director Michael Gallagher.
