Tysons Interfaith, a coalition of 19 faith communities in the Tysons area, is sponsoring an art and essay contest focusing on positive lessons from the COVID pandemic.
“A Whole New World Starts Now” will offer cash prizes for those in three age groups: youth (12 and under), teen (13-18) and adult.
“We thought this was a good time to let people of all ages reflect on the effects of the pandemic and their hopes for the future,” said Bill Larson, president of Tysons Interfaith.
Entries will be accepted through Oct. 15, with award winners announced Nov. 1. For information, see the Website at https://tysonsinterfaith.org.
