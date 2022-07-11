McLean Community Players will perform “The Show Must Go On! A Musical Revue” July 22-24 at the McLean Community Center's Alden Theatre. Taking part in the performance will be P.J. Pavot, Tori Miller, Josie Morgan, Bart MacMillan, Jennifer Levy, Luke Jackins, Shakil Azizi, George Edward Willis, Brooke Nyren, Shelby Young, Caroline McQuaig and Jennifer Soraya Rose. All are vocalists except MacMillan, who is the show's music director. (McLean Community Players photo)