[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The American Society of Highway Engineers recently honored the Jones Branch Connector in Tysons as its 2021 National Project of the Year.
The half-mile-long project, conducted jointly by the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) and Fairfax County and finished in spring 2020, spans Interstate 495 and links Route 123 in McLean with Jones Branch Drive in eastern Tysons.
“This project is a wonderful example of solving complex transportation issues through collaboration and innovation,” said VDOT Chief Deputy Commissioner Rob Cary. “The Jones Branch Connector provides a safer and more efficient way to move people and goods through this key area, improving the quality of life today, while also ensuring the ability for future expansion of multimodal transportation in Tysons.”
The American Society of Highway Engineers’ annual awards recognize outstanding work completed on transportation projects, including highways, bridges, traffic signals, railroads, public transit and bikeways. The group judges projects based on their complexity, innovation, sustainable features, social and economic considerations, safety and aesthetics.
“This is a once-in-a-generation transportation improvement,” said VDOT Northern Virginia District Construction Engineer Bill Cuttler. “We are proud to provide an all new crossing of the Capital Beltway that supports economic growth and network connectivity for pedestrians, bicyclists, transit and cars.”
The project’s roadway and bridge have four travel lanes, two bicycle lanes and lighted sidewalks, and provide access to the 495 Express Lanes and McLean Metro Station. The connector’s median is reserved for future transit as well.
Officials estimate the connector draws away about 21,000 vehicles a day from local intersections, a figure they expect will rise to 32,000 by 2040. Fairfax County led the design and development of the $60.2 million project, while VDOT broke ground in 2017 to administer construction.
Less than two years later, officials opened one lane of traffic in each direction, letting thousands of commuters access to the new direct connection while its remaining lanes and features were constructed. Archer Western Construction LLC was the contractor for the project, which was financed with federal, state and county funds.
“The completion of the Jones Branch Connector marked a milestone in our collaborative efforts to improve our transportation network to support the growth of Tysons,” said Tom Biesiadny, Fairfax County Department of Transportation director. “This project helps us move more people more efficiently and continues to build upon a grid of streets that encourages the use of multimodal transportation alternatives.”
