The Korean Central Presbyterian Church in Centreville will host two days of COVID-19 vaccine clinics for Fairfax County residents at the end of March.
First shots will be administered on March 26 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and March 27 from 8 a.m. to a p.m. Second shots will be given on April 16 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and April 17 from 8 a.m to 1 p.m.
The church is at 15451 Lee Highway, Centreville.
