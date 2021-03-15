COVID-19 Vaccine Generic Pfizer Bottle
Fort Belvoir Community Hospital sets up a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Community Center, Tuesday. The Hospital continues phase 1B, vaccinating the garrison first-line workers and medical staff.

 Paul Lara / InsideNoVa

The Korean Central Presbyterian Church in Centreville will host two days of COVID-19 vaccine clinics for Fairfax County residents at the end of March.

First shots will be administered on March 26 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and March 27 from 8 a.m. to a p.m. Second shots will be given on April 16 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and April 17 from 8 a.m to 1 p.m.

The church is at 15451 Lee Highway, Centreville.

The vaccines will be for those 65 and older. You must register at clinic@kcpc.org or by phone at 703-815-1177 Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
On vaccination day, bring a driver's license or photo ID, Medicare A/B card and know the last four digits of your Social Security number.
 
For more information, see kcpc.org/announcements.

