Langley High grads urged to tackle life with determination

Langley High School’s 531-member Class of 2021 survived “one of the most abnormal and profoundly chaotic high-school experiences ever” and learned the value of dedication, balance and individualism, said senior class officer Devran Johnson.
Langley High stressed that hard work is inherently worthwhile and that students are responsible for what they got out of life, Johnson said at the June 2 graduation ceremony, held at Jiffy Lube Live in Bristow.
“We have the strength to do the impossible if we push ourselves to get there,” she said. “Langley has taught us to set big goals, to think big and dream bigger. We have never been told to shy away from a challenge, but rather to embrace things that scare us.”
Members of the class also learned to manage their time and balance the pressure to excel with the need to stay connected with friends and classmates, she said Most of all, Langley High taught students the power of individualism and the need to find the passions that will set them apart.
“Whatever you do, do it with dedication and determination,” Johnson said. “Give it everything you’ve got . . . Be unwavering in your self-identity. Never lose sight of who you are and who you can become.”
She finished with a quote from Winnie the Pooh: “You are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem and stronger than you think.”
Principal Kimberly Greer said the graduates had achieved beyond anyone’s wildest dreams, especially considering the pandemic. Alluding to Robert Fulghum’s best-selling book “All I Really Need to Know I Learned in Kindergarten,” Greer said the pandemic served
the same function for the graduates. The past year’s trend of social-distancing was a reminder for students to keep away from circumstances and people who potentially could deter them from reaching their goals and potential. Frequent hand-washing drove home the need for them to prioritize their health with exercise and proper nutrition.
Mask-wearing showcased the need to care for oneself and others, while working in small groups showed the need for strong relationships, she said. “When you find people who stick with you through thick and thin, treat them well and take care of them,” Greer said.
The pandemic underscored that life can change overnight and that people can weather the storm with positivity, flexibility, adaptability, creativity and humor, she said.
“Tough times never last, but tough people do,” Greer said.
Greer bestowed the Principal’s Award on senior Brooke Van Beuren and assistant principal James Sykes gave the Faculty Award to Lilly Fowler.
Langley High’s director of student services, Braden Peterson, credited the class with learning from life lessons to build a stronger personal foundation.
“Your character, your integrity and your compassion have been on full display and we are so proud of you,” he said.
Senior class officer Fatima Mahdi said she was overwhelmed with a sense of gratitude that the class could celebrate its accomplishments together.
“I know, for many of us, we believed our fate would be similar to the Class of 2020,” Mahdi said, citing the lack of an in-person graduation last year because of public-health concerns. “But we have persevered through a whole year of checking if your mike is off, the feeling of anxiousness as soon as breakout groups are mentioned and ending class with a generic ‘Thank you!’”
Senior class officer Grant Kim drew the crowd’s attention to seniors Vera Martinez, who will attend the U.S. Naval Academy, and Genevieve Middleton, who will be going to the U.S. Coast Guard Academy.
Another class officer, Holden Smith, quoted Kanye West: “If you have the opportunity to play this game called life, you have to appreciate every moment. A lot of people don’t appreciate the moment until it has passed.
Each graduate crossed the stage to receive his or her diploma and after turning their tassels filed out of the venue as the school’s orchestra played an instrumental version of Gloria Gaynor’s hit “I Will Survive.”
