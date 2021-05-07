The McLean-based Narang Foundation has donated $15,000 to Langley Residential Support Services toward its operations to help Fairfax County adults with developmental disabilities.
Langley Residential serves 23 people through its residential program and 31 people through its drop-in community support program with the primary goal to support everyone in their daily activities and more independent living.
The gift from the Narang Foundation helped Langley Residential make critical, unbudgeted home repairs, including an underground water main pipe leak that also was affecting a neighboring property and a failed heating and air conditioning unit.
"The Narang Foundation is proud to once again support Langley Residential Support Services and the essential services they provide our community," said RJ Narang, a trustee of the Foundation.
The Narang family started the foundation in 2017 to assist area nonprofits that focus on providing essential community services, particularly organizations that serve Northern Virginia. The new grant award to Langley Residential is the second gift from the Narang Foundation in as many years and has been increased to respond to the nonprofit’s funding challenges brought on by the pandemic.
Maureen Gum, interim executive director of Langley Residential, said the gift was a "lifesaver."
Langley has begun a two-week push to ask the local community to join the Narang family and support other critical home improvement projects that have been put off due to the ongoing costs of increased staffing, PPE, and sanitization measures resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Donations are needed for: repairing an existing stair lift ($300), replacing worn out electrical ($700), installing a new stair lift ($6,000), and installing a vertical ADA-compliant platform lift ($13,000).
"When we have strong support from families like the Narangs, it energizes our community to want to get involved, too" Gum added.
Donations can be made at www.lrss.org or by mailing a check to 2070 Chain Bridge Road Suite G-55, Vienna, VA 22182.
