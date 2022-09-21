The Langley School in McLean celebrated the start of the 2022-23 school year and its 80th anniversary by officially opening the doors of the school’s new Crossroads Building during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sept. 6.
A key component of The Langley School’s campus master plan, the 40,000-square-foot facility was designed to support student learning, promote an inviting campus community, and position the school as a national leader in preschool-through-eighth-grade education, school officials said.
“We are so excited to kick off the school year with the opening of this magnificent new facility,” Head of School Michele Claeys said. “Developed with the needs of our students, teachers and programs in mind, it provides the ideal environment for teaching and learning.”
The new facility includes classrooms for students in preschool, junior kindergarten, kindergarten and fifth grade; a new library; a technology and innovation lab; STEM [science, technology, engineering and math] space; and a multi-purpose room.
The building was funded through Langley School’s Next Generation Campaign, which was launched in 2019 and has raised more than $14.4 million to date. In addition to funding construction of the Crossroads Building, the campaign also allowed the school to double its endowment from $5 million to $10 million, ensuring Langley’s long-term stability and affordability.
Founded in 1942, The Langley School offers an inquiry-based academic curriculum paired with a unique social-emotional learning program for students.
The school “has shaped confident, kind, self-aware learners who are prepared to thrive in the nation’s top high schools and beyond,” school officials said.
