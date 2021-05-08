[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Pranav Choudhary, a junior at Langley High School, has been selected to serve a one-year term a student representative to the Fairfax County School Board.
Choudhary was elected by the countywide Student Advisory Council to the non-voting position.
He will succeed Nathan Onibudo, a senior at South County High School, to become the 51st student representative to the School Board in Virginia’s largest jurisdiction.
