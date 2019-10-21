A fire at an Alexandria-area shopping center caused major damage and injured one firefighter, according to Fairfax County fire and rescue officials.
The first units responded at 12:03 a.m. to the shopping center in the 1500 block of Belle View Blvd. to find heavy smoke from the rear of the building. A sixth alarm was eventually requested as multiple units fought to get the fire under control.
The shopping center is home to a Safeway, post office and a Roy Rogers. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
At approximately 12:03 a.m., units were dispatched for a fire in a strip shopping center in 1500 block Belle View Boulevard-Belle Haven area. Units arrived to find heavy smoke from rear of building. Sixth alarm eventually requested. Fire is out. Cause under investigation. #FCFRD pic.twitter.com/2R1KwWP3wp— Fairfax Fire/Rescue (@ffxfirerescue) October 21, 2019
