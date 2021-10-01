Latter-day Saints invited public to view new meetinghouse

[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Members of the community are invited to tour the newly-completed Wolf Trap meetinghouse of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints during an open house slated for Saturday, Oct. 16.
The new building is located at 1632 Crowell Road in Vienna, on the corner of Crowell and Hunter Mill just off the Dulles Toll Road. The open house will be held from 2 to 5 p.m.
“Our congregation is excited to share our building with our friends and neighbors, and we want to be good citizens in the community,” said Bishop Jared Kartchner of the Great Falls Ward, one of the two congregations that will use the facility. “We seek to follow the teachings of Jesus Christ by gathering on Sundays for worship and instruction, and by using the building at other times as a platform for service in the community. This new building will provide a beautiful setting for those activities.”
The Wolf Trap meetinghouse will serve more than 600 Latter-day Saints who reside in parts of Vienna, McLean, Reston and nearby communities.
“This will be a blessing to many of our members, who will have reduced travel times for worship and other activities,” said Bishop Hugh Redd of the Wolf Trap Ward, the other congregation that will meet in the facility. (Wolf Trap Ward is specifically for the 144 young single-adult members of the church residing in the Vienna/Reston/Herndon areas.)
The 16,000-square-foot meetinghouse is constructed of red brick complementing the surrounding landscape, and has an ample parking lot with 233 spaces. It includes a chapel that seats approximately 250 people, a “cultural hall” for sports and cultural-arts activities, 18 classrooms and six offices.
A meetinghouse is used for different purposes from the Latter-day Saints temple on the Beltway in Maryland, which plans on hosting open houses next spring after lengthy renovations.
