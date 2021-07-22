[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Danny Vargas, president and founder of VARCom Solutions, has been tapped to serve as chair of the 2021-22 Leadership Fairfax board of directors. He will succeed Kimberly Stewart, founder of Stepping Stones Consulting, who led the organization’s board over the past year.
“We are living through a unique intersection of great anticipation for an economic and social revival,” Vargas said. “As has been the case for over 30 years, Leadership Fairfax will be a leading voice in the region for positivity, unity and an honest/frank approach to addressing the challenges we face. Our board . . . is ready to make a real difference.”
Joining Vargas and Stewart (immediate past chair) on the leadership team are Cynthia Bailey of the Fairfax County Attorney’s Office, vice chair; Catherine Nelson of CA Nelson Consulting, treasurer; Dominic Bonaiuto of Inova Health System, secretary; and Doug McDonald of Venable, general counsel.
For information on Leadership Fairfax’s programs, call (703) 752-7555 or see the Website at www.leadershipfairfax.org.
