Following a two-year break due to COVID, the U.S. Citizenship, and Immigration Services (USCIS) is again supporting League of Women Voters in-person participation at Northern Virginia’s naturalization ceremonies. And since April, more than 160 local League volunteers have spent close to 600 hours registering over 2,300 new citizens.
Members from the Leagues of Fairfax Area, Arlington-Alexandria City, Falls Church City, Prince William-Fauquier Area and Loudoun County all have participated in the voter registration effort. In addition, the League of Women Voters of Arlington and Alexandria City will once again conduct voter registration in local high schools and will participate at several community events before the November election.
If any member of a homeowners or condominium association or apartment complex wants to host a voter registration/education event, they can contact League of Women Voters of Arlington and Alexandria City by Oct. 10 at lwvarlintonva@gmail.com.
