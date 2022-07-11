Good Samaritan Advocates recently received a grant of $25,000 after having worked in partnership with local State Farm agent Jonna Wooten.
The presentation was held on July 6 at Columbia Baptist Church in Falls Church.
Over the course of 10 days during spring, 88,000 people cast more than 2 million votes in support of their favorite causes through a State Farm Neighborhood Assist crowd-sourcing initiative, with the top 100 vote-getting causes receiving $25,000 grants.
Four thousand cause submissions were accepted in February at www.neighborhoodassist.com. The State Farm Review Committee selected the top 200 finalists and public voting determined the Top 100.
Organizations receiving the funding span 34 states.
In the 11 years of the program, nearly 500 causes have received a total of $12.5 million to enact change in their communities.
“State Farm is happy to celebrate its 100th anniversary by providing these 100 causes with grant money to help them address the needs in their communities,” said Wooten, an agent in Vienna. “We look forward to seeing the impact this $25,000 grant will have.”
Among those joining Wooten and Zandra Hare from State Farm at the presentation were Good Samaritan board president Kenneth Liu and executive director Elizabeth Ranade Janis. Also on hand were Eka Fleming, board treasurer of the non-profit organization as well as clinic director at Good Samaritan Advocates’ Columbia Baptist Church Clinic, along with Pastor Gregory Loewer of Columbia Baptist Church.
Good Samaritan Advocates is a faith-based legal-aid organization that provides no-cost services to individuals throughout the local area. For information, see the Website at https://goodsamaritanadvocates.org.
[https://sungazette.news provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
