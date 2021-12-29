[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Dels. Mark Keam and Ken Plum will participate in an online preview of the 2022 General Assembly session on Jan. 3 at 7:30 p.m.
The online event is cosponsored by the Vienna area branch of the American Association of University Women and Patrick Henry Library, and will give the Democratic delegates the chance to discuss how the Nov. 2 election shifting Virginia’s political landscape back toward the GOP will impact the 60-day legislative session.
The program is free, but registration is required. To register, see the Website at
