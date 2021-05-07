More than 60 business, labor, and community organizations have signed a letter to the Maryland Board of Public Works expressing strong support for Phase 1 of the Maryland Traffic Relief Plan, which includes replacing the aging American Legion Bridge and improving the Interstate 270 corridor.

“The project will benefit our entire region,” said Jason Stanford, president of the Northern Virginia Transportation Alliance. “It will create a seamless managed lane network between Maryland and Virginia, which will move more people through this important corridor including via a new express bus service between Bethesda and Tysons. This project is a gamechanger for those who are tired of being stuck in soul-crushing traffic on the American Legion Bridge.”

The letter is signed by representatives of regional business and labor organizations, including the Baltimore-D.C. Metro Building Trades Council, LiUNA, AAA Mid-Atlantic, the Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce, the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce and Prince George’s Chamber of Commerce. These organizations represent thousands of members, according to a news release.

“This project is critical to the future economic success of the State of Maryland,” said Edgar Gonzalez, executive director of the Suburban Maryland Transportation Alliance. “It will substantially reduce congestion and delays for both free and toll lane users, improve regional transit service, increase carpooling, add new bike and pedestrian connections, strengthen our economy, and create thousands of good-paying jobs."

In addition to highlighting the multimodal transportation benefits of the project, the letter also points to the advantages of using public-private partnership approach, including no net cost to taxpayers and more money for transit, trail, technology, and community improvements.

The letter urges Maryland officials to refrain from efforts to further delay the project.

“Time is money on big transportation projects like this one, and improvements to this corridor have been studied for more than 30 years,” added Gonzalez, a former deputy director of the Montgomery County Department of Transportation. “It would be a shame for the zealous obstruction of a few elected officials to completely derail traffic relief and multimodal transportation improvements for all of Montgomery County and the entire region. Marylanders and Montgomery County residents and employers deserve better.”