A $650,000 project to improve sports courts at Lewinsville Park, including creation of a multi-court pickleball facility, is being considered by the Fairfax County Park Authority board.
The recommended improvements consist of converting one tennis court into four dedicated pickleball courts and reconstructing the surfacing and fencing of the five remaining tennis courts and two basketball courts. The proposed improvements are timely, as all the courts at the park require resurfacing and repair, Park Authority officials said.
Funding will come from a variety of sources, including voter-approved park-bond funding.
The proposal has the support of Park Authority staff, and follows a December community meeting and subsequent 30-day public-comment period. The Park Authority board is slated to consider the proposal at its May 11 meeting.
Comments will be accepted through May 10 at parkmail@fairfaxcounty.gov.
