Patrick Henry and Oakton libraries offer children ages 5 to 11 the opportunity to read to attentive and caring dogs, a chance for the youngsters to practice their language skills in a supportive environment.
The next installment at Patrick Henry Library will be held on Thursday, Jan. 16 from 4 to 5 p.m. For information and to reserve a reading slot, see the Website at www.fairfaxcounty.gov/library/branches/patrick-henry.
The next installment at Oakton Library will be held on Saturday, Jan. 18 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. To reserve a slot and for information, see the Website at www.fairfaxcounty.gov/library/branches/oakton.
