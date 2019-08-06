Fairfax County supervisors on July 30 approved plans by the Friends of Tysons-Pimmit Library to pay for the construction of a book shed at the regional library.
The non-profit group uses ongoing book sales and quarterly “book marketplaces” to finance materials and programming for the library, including open houses, college scholarships, children’s literacy projects and native-plant landscaping.
To facilitate those efforts, supervisors agreed to let the group build a 199-square-foot, brick-faced storage building on the library site, located at 7584 Leesburg Pike in the Falls Church area. The stand-alone building will be supplied with electricity only for its indoor lighting and will not have climate-control equipment or indoor plumbing, officials said.
The Board of Supervisors will own the shed, but the friends group will be able to use it rent-free, said Michael Lambert, assistant director for real-estate services with the county’s Facilities Management Department.
Under the arrangement approved by supervisors, designated friends-group volunteers and the library’s branch manager would be able to access to the shed to deposit and retrieve books and other book-sale materials. The only cost to the county will be the electric bill for the shed’s interior lighting, officials said.
