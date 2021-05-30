[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department and Arlington County Fire Department responded May 26 at 8:57 p.m. to a reported house fire in the 1900 block of Hull Road in Tysons.
Arriving units found fire showing from the roof of a two-story, single-family home. Crews rapidly extinguished the fire and there were no reported civilian or firefighter injuries.
Four occupants were home at the time of the fire. The occupants saw a flash of lightning, heard a loud bang and then smelled smoke. The occupants evacuated the home and called 911. Smoke alarms did not sound because of the fire’s location, officials said.
Fire investigators determined a lightning strike started the fire on the home’s exterior.
The fire displaced the four occupants, who declined assistance offered by the Red Cross. The fire caused about $90,000 worth of damage.
