A lightning strike early Tuesday caused $100,000 in damage to a hotel in the Mount Vernon area.
Crews responded around 1:13 a.m. to the TownePlace Suites by Marriott at 8632 Woodlawn Court, according to Fairfax County Fire and Rescue officials.
Units arrived on scene to find the four-story hotel with fire evident from the roof and a second alarm was requested. Crews worked simultaneously to evacuate the hotel and extinguish the fire, which was contained to the roof.
There were no reported firefighter or civilian injuries.
The hotel was occupied with approximately 108 occupants at the time of the fire. One occupant was outside when he noticed fire on the roof and he notified the manager on duty, who then called 911. Smoke alarms were present but did not sound due to the location of the fire.
Hotel management was assisting all occupants with alternate accommodations following the fire.
