The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department and City of Fairfax Fire Department on Aug. 11 at 4:59 p.m. dispatched units to a reported townhouse fire in the 2900 block of Hunters Branch Road in Oakton.
Arriving units found smoke showing from the roof of a three-story, middle-unit townhouse. Crews located fire inside a wall on the third floor and quickly extinguished the blaze. There were no reported civilian or firefighter injuries.
Two occupants were home at the time of the fire. A neighbor observed smoke coming from the roof of the townhome and called 911. The occupants were unaware of the fire until the arrival of fire units. Smoke alarms were present and sounded after fire personnel arrived.
Fire investigators determined that the fire started in the wall of the third-floor laundry room and was caused by a lightning strike.
Three occupants were displaced because of the fire, but they declined assistance offered by the Red Cross. The fire caused about $60,000 worth of damage.
