ARTSFAIRFAX has selected local resident Bikki Stricker, a potter who specializes in crystalline glazes, to design the 2019 Arts Awards honoring Fairfax County Board of Supervisor Chairman Sharon Bulova, Margaret and Shashi Gupta, visual artist Foon Sham, NextStop Theatre Company and philanthropist Stephen Roberts.
Each year, ARTSFAIRFAX commissions a Fairfax County artist to design a unique award to commemorate the honorees’ commitment to the arts. The awards will be presented on Oct. 19 at the Fairview Park Marriott.
“It is a true privilege to be given the opportunity to create the Arts Awards for this year’s honorees,” said Stricker. “I envisioned each award to be a one-of-a-kind treasure with its own voice and character. The vessels are much taller than those I typically make, and each one has its own unique shape, crystal pattern and color palette. I hope the awards provide a glimpse into the magic and possibility of crystalline glazes.”
Stricker began her career in economics before transitioning to the teaching field. She continued to be drawn to the creative process and began working with clay. Finding that working with clay provided endless experimental possibilities, she began to explore the processes of crystalline glazes and raku and pit firings, both very challenging in terms of control and predicting the final outcome.
“We loved Bikki’s work the moment we saw it. Her pottery is classical yet whimisical. Her glazes are beautiful and her story is inspiring. Bikki epitomizes the artist who needs to create,” said Linda Sullivan, president of ARTSFAIRFAX.
Born and raised in Vietnam, Stricker immigrated to the U.S. with her family in 1975, and is a resident of the Falls Church area of Fairfax County.
Stricker took her first pottery class in 2007. In 2012, she left her public-school teaching job to concentrate on developing her own crystalline glazes.
Stricker currently teaches pottery at the Bowman House in Vienna and volunteers in the ceramics department at the Alexandria campus of Northern Virginia Community College. Her pottery can be seen at the Torpedo Factory Art Center’s Scope Gallery in Alexandria.
