Chris Bergstrom, president and CEO of Reston-based John Marshall Bank, has been tapped to serve as chairman-elect of the Virginia Bankers Association (VBA).
Bergstrom has more than 38 years of experience in banking, previously holding a variety of executive positions during his 19 years with Cardinal Financial and Cardinal Bank, including service as president and CEO before United Bank’s acquisition of Cardinal Bank in April 2017.
Bergstrom joined John Marshall Bank in 2018. Headquartered in Reston, it has eight full-service branches.
As chairman-elect, Bergstrom is slated to become VBA chairman in June 2022, succeeding Leton Harding Jr., chairman and CEO of Powell Valley National Bank in Jonesville.
A number of other local banking leaders have been elected to the organization’s board of directors:
• David Boyle, president and CEO of Burke & Herbert Bank, based in Alexandria. • John Brough, CEO of McLean-based Chain Bridge Bank. • Joseph Thomas, president and CEO of Fairfax-based Freedom Bank.
The Virginia Bankers Association represents financial institutions of all sizes and charters, and has served as the unified voice for Virginia’s $881 billion banking industry and its 45,000 employees since 1893.
