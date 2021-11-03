[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Local Democratic members of the House of Delegates won comfortable victories Nov. 2, even as Virginia voters appear to have selected Republicans for the top statewide offices, and perhaps giving the party back control of the lower house of the legislature.
All 100 House of Delegates seats were up for grab this November, as they always are during odd-numbered years, and every seat was contested, which is not a regular occurrence.
Del. Marcus Simon (D) defeated Republican challenger Sarah White in the 53rd District, which includes Falls Church and parts of the McLean area.
Simon, a lawyer and businessman, has held the seat since 2013, when he succeeded his mentor, the late Del. James Scott (D). White manages several restaurants and was a first-time candidate.
Del. Mark Keam (D) won a seventh two-year term after beating Republican challenger Kevin McGrath in the 35th District, which covers the Oakton and Vienna areas.
Keam first was elected to the seat in 2009 and until this year had been challenged only once for re-election. McGrath is a retired CIA employee and was making is first bid for office.
Del. Kathleen Murphy (D) bested Republican Gary Pan again in the 34th District, which includes Great Falls and parts of McLean and Sterling.
Murphy, who also defeated Pan in the 2019 contest, first was elected to the seat in a January 2015 special election held after Del. Barbara Comstock was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in November 2014. Murphy had to beat a challenger to win a full term in 2015 and has faced challengers in every election since.
Del. Rip Sullivan (D), whose 48th District contains parts of Arlington and McLean, easily beat Republican challenger Edward Monroe.
While not finding much success in liberal-leaning Northern Virginia, Republicans were poised for victory in the statewide races.
As of the morning of Nov. 3, with some precincts still not having reported their results, preliminary vote tallies put Glenn Youngkin (R) ahead of former Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D) for the governorship, Winsome Sears (R) in front of Haya Ayala (D) for lieutenant governor and Jason Miyares (R) in the lead over two-term incumbent Mark Herring (D) in the race for Virginia attorney general.
And Republican leaders say they have won control of the House of Delegates, which the party lost to Democrats two years ago. (The state Senate has a narrow Democratic majority; those seats will be up for grabs in 2023.)
Election officials will accept absentee ballots through noon on Nov. 5 and will not certify the election until Nov. 15.
