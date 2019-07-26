The Virginia High School League released the official football schedules for the 2019 fall seasons, and local Sun Gazette teams open their campaigns on Thursday, Aug. 29 or Friday, Aug. 30.
In those Aug. 29 openers, the Langley Saxons play at the Edison Eagles at 7 p.m. and the McLean Highlanders visit Osbourn Park in Manassas at the same time.
On Aug. 30, the Madison Warhawks visit the Marshall Statesmen at 7 p.m. in a showdown between Sun Gazette teams, and the Oakton Cougars visit the Fairfax Rebels at 7 p.m.
In other big neighborhood showdowns later in the season, Oakton plays at Madison on Friday, Nov. 1 at 7 p.m. and Langley is at McLean at the same time in the traditional end-of-season game between the rivals.
For years, before Oakton and Madison were in the same district, the teams would open the season against one another. Now that Vienna clash is at the end of the schedule.
Two local private-school teams, the Flint Hill Huskies and Potomac School Panthers, open on different dates in 2019.
Potomac School opens on the road at Norfolk Academy on Friday, Aug. 30 at 6 p.m. Flint Hill starts Friday night, Sept. 6 at Paul VI Catholic at 7 p.m.
Flint Hill and Potomac School, which each play in the Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference, meet in a neighborhood showdown on Saturday, Nov. 2 at Flint Hill at 2:30 p.m. in the final regular-season game for each squad.
That game often determines the MAC champion.
