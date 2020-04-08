By this time of the early spring season, the area’s three Little League programs would have held opening-day ceremonies and the baseball and girls softball seasons well underway.
None of that has occurred, because all activities in the Great Falls, McLean and Vienna Little League programs have been suspended until at least May 11 and likely longer, due to the COVIDd-19 virus outbreak.
National Little League headquarters in Williamsport, Pa., will make a decision in coming days whether to extend that date. Until a final decision is made, there will be no practices or games. Fields at the three local complexes are closed.
The morning of Saturday, March 28 was the scheduled date for the popular opening-day ceremonies for the three leagues – at Nike Park in Great Falls, the Westmoreland Street complex in McLean and Yeonas Park in Vienna. Those activities could be rescheduled, if the seasons resume.
Local league officials will wait and see regarding any opening-day events depending whether play resumes.
A video from National Little League administrator Steven Keener to leagues around the country did not reveal any details about resuming play.
“There is no plan yet, but we will have one,” Keener said. “Right now, we are in a waiting mode.”
The regular seasons for all Little Leagues usually end in early to mid June. So if play does resume, those seasons would be significantly shortened.
If there is no regular season, one plan would be for Little League to still hold its all-star competitions and tournaments for the various baseball and softball leagues. Play for those tournaments begins around July 4 or a bit later, concluding with annual Little League World Series competitions in mid-to-late August.
The three local leagues perennially field strong all-star teams at multiple age levels.
Practices for many of the three Little League teams began in March and lasted for just a few days when all activities were initially suspended, first to April 6 then to May 11.
