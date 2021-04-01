[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The mayors of Vienna, Fairfax and Falls Church will hold a first-ever Mayors’ Fitness Challenge from April 3 through May 29.
Residents and employees of those communities have the chance to come together and get involved in a healthy competition to determine which of the localities is the “Most Fit Community of 2021.” Walk, bike, hike, practice yoga, or play in the park – the opportunities for exercise are endless. Due to COVID-19, officials recommend that participants exercise indoors on their own or just with family members or people within their inner circles or work out outdoors while following physical-distancing guidelines.
During this eight-week competition, participants will track their minutes of physical activity each day. At the end of the challenge, officials will tally those reported minutes to determine which of the communities is the most fit.
Registration is required and free, and it’s never too late to join. Register at any time during the competition using activity number 453701-A1. After you register, you will be e-mailed a fillable Google document to track your fitness journey. Town of Vienna employees wishing to participate should use their work address to register.
To register, visit https://web1.myvscloud.com/wbwsc/vaviennawt.wsc/splash.html, click on the Special Events photo, click again on “Mayor’s Challenge,” check the box at left for activity 453701-A1 and follow subsequent prompts.
For more information, call (703) 255-7801.
