Two residents of the Sun Gazette’s coverage area are among those to be honored in November by the Fairfax County Park Authority with the 2021 Elly Doyle Park Service Awards.
Nominations were accepted from across the park system for those who are making a significant contribution to parks with their volunteer activities. More than 4,000 volunteers in 429 parks and facilities provided more than 71,400 service hours in 2020.
From the local area, recipients are:
• Tom Eason of Vienna, a landscaping assistant at Oak Marr RECenter, who “initiates projects that not only enhance the beauty of the facility’s gardens but also add opportunities for interesting recreational activities, such as lawn games,” Park Authority officials said.
• Charles “Chuck” Basham of McLean, a fitness-room monitor/greeter at Spring Hill RECenter, who has been “a constant fixture for the last 15 years, never missing a chance to take the time to say ‘hello’ to patrons and staff and assist however needed,” Park Authority officials said.
