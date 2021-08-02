Local schools in queue for renovation in Fairfax County

[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) currently is planning for and constructing renovations at 26 schools.
Schools in the Sun Gazette’s readership area that are receiving renovation attention this summer include:
• Louise Archer Elementary School, where Architecture Inc. has begun planning efforts for a renovation that will add about 89,000 square feet of space. Future additions will include classrooms, administrative offices, library and site improvements.
2019 school-bond funds are paying for the planning stage and a future bond issue will cover construction costs. FCPS officials have not selected a construction contractor yet for the project, which likely will be completed in winter 2024 or in 2025.
Adding new space at Louise Archer will allow the school to remove temporary classrooms, which have been a sore subject with Vienna officials for years.
• Mosaic (formerly Mosby Woods) Elementary School, where the architecture firm of Perkins Eastman is designing a renovation project that will add about 110,000 square feet of additions, the scope of which has yet to be determined.
Planning efforts will be financed via 2019 bond funds. Construction will be financed with a future bond issue, performed by a yet-to-be-decided contractor and likely finished in winter 2024.
• Cooper Middle School, where renovations and the addition of about 108,000 square feet of space now are under construction by Keller Bros. Inc. Additions will include new classrooms, a library, administrative offices and site improvements, including parking.
The architectural firm of Perkins Eastman did the planning work, which was financed with 2015 bond funds, and 2019 bond moneys will pay for construction, which is slated to be finished in fall 2023.
• James Madison High School, where Meridian currently is constructing an addition with about 64,000 square feet of space, including science classrooms and a library.
The architectural firm of Hord Coplan Macht did preliminary work, which was financed with 2017 bond funds. Construction, set to be finished in fall 2022, is being financed via 2019 bond moneys.
• Oakton High School, where Henley Construction Co. Inc. is building a massive, 409,700-square-foot addition including science classrooms, administrative offices, library, music rooms, and site improvements, including parking.
The architectural firm of Perkins Eastman did the planning work, which FCPS financed with 2013 bond proceeds. Construction work, paid for via 2017 bond moneys, is slated for completion in fall 2022.
In addition to the projects above, FCPS is overseeing renovations at Annandale Terrace, Belle View, Bonnie Brae, Braddock, Clearview, Crossfield, Fox Mill, Hybla Valley, McNair Upper, Mount Vernon Woods, Oak Hill, Silverbrook, Wakefield Forest and Washington Mill elementary schools. The school system also is undertaking renovations at Frost, Hughes and Rocky Run middle schools and Falls Church, Herndon, Justice and West Potomac high schools.
For more information, visit www.fcps.edu/about/Capital-Improvement-Project-Status.
