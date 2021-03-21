[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Tracy Cabacoy, a mathematics resource teacher at Providence Elementary School, is one of four Virginia finalists for the 2020 Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics.
Finalists were selected by review committees convened by the Virginia Department of Education. Winners will be announced by the White House.
The award is regarded as the nation’s top honor for math and science teachers, recognizing those who develop and implement high-quality instructional programs designed to improve student achievement.
